Sports May 2 2020 11:46am 03:13 Yale Academy Stix Tricks Yale Hockey Academy putting its boys through their paces – not on the ice, off it! The Abbotsford hockey academy created a “skills challenge” for the boys and their sticks tricks have gone viral. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6897640/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6897640/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?