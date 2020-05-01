Canada May 1 2020 5:16pm 02:22 N.S. shooting victim’s sister opens up about grieving, forgiveness Lisa McCully’s sister sat down with Global’s Ashley Field to talk about her older sibling, how the family is grieving her loss, and about forgiveness. ‘He wasn’t in his right mind:’ Shooting victim’s sister opens up about grieving, forgiveness <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6895577/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6895577/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?