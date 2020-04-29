Canada April 29 2020 3:51pm 00:53 Coronavirus: Frontline workers celebrated with golf-cart parade in Osoyoos, B.C. The parade at The Cottages on Osoyoos Lake featured residents in golf carts banging pots, pans and what-not in support of frontline workers. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6884230/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6884230/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?