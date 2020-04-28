Global News Hour at 6 BC April 28 2020 10:58pm 01:49 B.C. craft beer industry hit hard by coronavirus crisis It was one of the industries hit early and hard by the coronavirus closures. What changes have B.C’s craft breweries been forced to make to stay afloat? Paul Johnson reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6881013/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6881013/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?