Health April 27 2020 6:34pm 00:29 ‘You can go outside and enjoy the sunshine’: Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw Dr. Deena Hinshaw tells Albertans they can go outside if they are not sick or have had close contact with someone with COVID-19. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6875391/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6875391/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?