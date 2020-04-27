Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health official says some people still not abiding by physical distancing

When asked why some people were still becoming infected with COVID-19, excluding health-care workers and long-term care homes despite ongoing measures, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams said that’s the question they’re still trying to determine an answer to. He said based on interviews with those who have tested positive, however, some have still decided to violate the physical distancing measures and stressed again why it’s so important to follow the rules. Williams added that the daily cases of community spread are approximately in the high 200s, possibly in the 300s and that needs to drop even further before a reopening of the province can occur.