Quebec Premier François Legault reported 84 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the province on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,579. He also reported an increase of 875 cases to a total of 24,982 confirmed COVID-19 cases province-wide. Legault said 223 new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were recorded in the province, bringing the total up to 1,581 as of Monday.