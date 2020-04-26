Global News at 5:30 and 6:30
April 26 2020 7:24pm
01:40

Coronavirus outbreak: Baie-d’Urfé residents create field of rainbows to thank front-line workers

A picturesque farm in Montreal’s Baie-D’Urfe is growing a new kind crop amid the COVID-19 pandemic — rainbows. Global’s Felicia Parrillo has more.

