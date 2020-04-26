Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario extends closures for publicly-funded schools until May 31

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced on Sunday that all publicly-funded schools in the province will remain closed until at least May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an extension of the previous order. The provincial government made the decision to extend the closures based on advice from Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, and the command table. Lecce indicated May 29 in the media briefing, as May 30 and 31 fall on a weekend.