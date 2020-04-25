Coronavirus outbreak: Herd immunity ‘not a concept that should be supported’, Tam says

Canada’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Theresa Tam reacted Saturday to recent comments by Quebec Premier François Legault that letting a large number of non-vulnerable people to get COVID-19 naturally would be the best defence against a second wave. She said while the virus can have a “devastating” impact on vulnerable people, it still can result in “severe” outcomes for the young and the rest of the population and the idea of generating natural immunity is “not a concept that should be supported” or undertaken.