Global News at 6 Regina April 23 2020 8:54pm 09:30 Global News at 6 Regina: April 23 The Thursday, April 23 edition of Global News at 6 with Carlyle Fiset on Global News Regina. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6861519/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6861519/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?