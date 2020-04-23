Trudeau pays tribute to N.S. shooting, Toronto van attack victims

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute on Thursday to the victims of the Nova Scotia shooting that left at least 22 people dead, saying he spoke with the families of some of the victims and that “in the face of such tragedy, their strength is remarkable.” He said he also spoke with RCMP members and local mayors. The prime minister also recognized the difficulties faced by Torontonians on the two-year anniversary of the Toronto van attack, but said “together we mourn, together we heal.”