Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba health officials looking at ways to ease COVID-19 restrictions

On Wednesday, Manitoba’s chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said that “in the coming weeks,” the province will be looking at ways to ease the COVID-19 restrictions that have been put in place during the pandemic, which would include safely reopening some non-essential businesses. He stated that the current direction for residents is still to adhere to physical distancing strategies, and that easing restrictions would not be a “return to normal” but a “new normal for the foreseeable future.”