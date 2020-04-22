Crime April 22 2020 12:40pm 00:30 Video appears to show car doing ‘donuts’ at Yonge and Dundas Toronto police say they are investigating after a car was seen doing “donuts” at Yonge and Dundas. Police said the incident occurred Monday night around 10:15 p.m. Toronto police investigating after car does doughnuts at Yonge and Dundas <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6853062/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6853062/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?