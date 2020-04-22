COVID-19 April 22 2020 11:18am 01:18 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to simulate remaining playoff schedule on PS4 The SJHL will continues its playoffs through online simulation using NHL 2020 on PlayStation 4. The puck drops on Thursday. Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to simulate remaining playoff schedule on PS4 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6852420/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6852420/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?