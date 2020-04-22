Global News Morning Saskatoon April 22 2020 9:26am 04:33 The oil crashes impact on Saskatchewan with Greg Poelzer University of Saskatchewan environmental and sustainability professor Greg Poelzer joins us to break down the impact the global oil crash will have on Saskatchewan. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6851756/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6851756/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?