Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec reports 102 more deaths, bringing total to 1,041 as half of vacant health-care positions filled

Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday announced that the province’s updated death toll now stands at 1,041, which includes an increase of 102 more deaths as total COVID-19 cases top 20,000 in the province. The majority of those deaths are of people in long-term care homes. In addition, Legault said out of 2,000 health-care employees missing and needed during the pandemic, Quebec has recruited 1,000 more doctors, nurses, orderlies and medical students, adding that by April 22, the province should be able to fill the remaining 1,000 vacant positions.