Global News Morning Saskatoon April 21 2020 10:14am 04:11 Getting caught up on city council’s virtual meetings with Zach Jeffries For a month city council has been meeting virtually and to keep us up to date with all they have been discussing is Ward 10 Coun. Zach Jeffries. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6846602/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6846602/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?