Nova Scotia shooting: Toronto mayor expresses condolences to victim’s families

Mayor of Toronto John Tory started his statement during Monday’s coronavirus briefing by expressing condolences on behalf of Toronto residents to the people of Nova Scotia following the shooting incident that happened in the province over the weekend.

Said Tory: “We join you in mourning the loss of Const. Heidi Stevenson and all of the other innocent lives that were taken.”

Mayor Tory also said that the Toronto sign has been dimmed and flags have been lowered in remembrance of the victims.