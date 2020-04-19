Nova Scotia shooting: RCMP Commissioner calls Nova Scotia shooting spree a ‘senseless type of event’
Mercedes Stephenson spoke with RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki about the shooting spree in Nova Scotia which as of Sunday evening had left a total of 17 people, including the suspected shooter dead. The killing spree which remains an ongoing investigation is something Lucki described as a “senseless type of event.” Lucki was asked about the fake police vehicle the suspect used saying she wouldn’t “have been able to tell the difference.”