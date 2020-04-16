Global News at 10 Regina April 16 2020 7:08pm 01:49 La Loche mayor wants community ‘defined by its resiliency’ with school shooter case done The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of La Loche school shooter Randan Fontaine. La Loche mayor wants community to be ‘defined by its resiliency’ with school shooter case done <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6829937/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6829937/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?