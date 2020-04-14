BC1 April 14 2020 4:50pm 01:27 Fire destroys downtown Mission business, including game shop producing COVID-19 face shields A B.C. company that makes protective equipment for front-line worker is among those damaged in a major fire in downtown Mission on Monday. B.C. gaming shop producing COVID-19 face shields destroyed in fire <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6818299/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6818299/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?