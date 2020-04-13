Canada April 13 2020 5:09pm 02:14 Halifax man issued a ticket for walking through North Commons path confused on what to do The man assumed the path was open, now with a $690 ticket in his name he’s confused on where to go from here. Jesse Thomas has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6813356/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6813356/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?