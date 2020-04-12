Coronavirus outbreak: Woodbridge family surprises son with Easter Bunny amid self-isolation restrictions
While most are celebrating this year’s Easter holiday at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Woodbridge resident Franca Pugliese said her husband went above and beyond to make Easter special for their son, Giulio, by purchasing an Easter Bunny costume to surprise him on Sunday morning. She said that he spent evenings practicing his “bunny voice,” and hid eggs in their backyard Easter morning for Giulio to find.