Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon April 11 2020 9:06pm 01:13 Housing market in Saskatoon: Is it the best time to buy a house? The Housing Industry in Saskatoon is slower but remains steady according to experts as people are continue to look for new homes even during this pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6809145/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6809145/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?