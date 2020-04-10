Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says changes to Ontario testing methods doesn’t allow for ‘rush’ to assessment centres
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the changes in procedures in order to ramp up testing procedures does not mean there can be a “rush” on assessment centres for testing. Health Minister Christine Elliott added the decision of whether someone should get tested for COVID-19 would be up to the physician at the assessment centre. She said if someone shows up without symptoms, the physician would make the determination whether that person should get tested.