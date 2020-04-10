Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health minister details expansion of testing groups

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott outlined for reporters on Friday the expansion the province’s COVID-19 testing parameters, in an effort to increase the amount of testing being done in Ontario. Elliot said this would include proactively testing hospital inpatients, long-term care homes, paramedics, police and firefighters, remote, isolated and rural Indigenous communities, and vulnerable people like those undergoing chemotherapy or receiving transplants, as well as those who are pregnant. Elliott added that anyone exhibiting symptoms “can and will be tested” at the recommendation of family physician or a physician in an assessment centre.