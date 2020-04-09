Global News at 6 Halifax April 9 2020 11:08pm 01:50 Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd death connected to coronavirus identified in Nova Scotia Nova Scotia announced that a woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on Wednesday. Jesse Thomas has more. 2nd death connected to coronavirus identified in Nova Scotia <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6804104/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6804104/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?