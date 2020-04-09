Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton April 9 2020 8:01pm 02:03 Alberta loses more than 117,000 jobs in March Statistics Canada released its first look at unemployment since COVID-19 shut down the country. It’s not pretty and the worst is yet to come. Fletcher Kent examines the numbers in Alberta. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6803799/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6803799/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?