Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba officials encourage residents to report individuals, businesses who flout physical distancing rules
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman on Thursday encouraged Manitobans to call-out or even report businesses or individuals that flout public health orders. The premier said doing so would be “at least as effective or perhaps more effective” than anything the provincial or municipal governments can do to ensure Manitobans follow rules on physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.