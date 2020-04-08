Global News Morning Montreal April 8 2020 8:01am 04:12 Gardening in the age of COVID-19 With fears of food shortages looming, many are looking at ways to grow their own produce indoors. Gardening expert Eric Coulombe tells Global’s Kim Sullivan how to get started. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6792935/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6792935/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?