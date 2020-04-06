Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto announces partnership to ensure food banks, drop-ins continue

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced on Monday the city had formed a partnership with corporate and community partners to ensure the food needs of vulnerable Torontonians are met, and that food banks, home delivery centres and food drop-ins will remain open. He said companies like Sobeys and Loblaws have donated food and other supplies. Tory added the city is also working with 211 and other organizations on food access programs, including those helping seniors, and is opening food banks at 10 Toronto Public Library locations.