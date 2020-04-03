Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton April 3 2020 8:00pm 02:33 5 more Albertans have died of COVID-19 as total cases climb to 1,075 There have been five additional deaths of COVID-19 in Alberta, including a woman in her 20s in the Edmonton zone, as confirmed cases reached 1,075. Julia Wong has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6777630/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6777630/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?