Global News Hour at 6 BC April 2 2020 11:42pm 02:11 Latest COVID-19 numbers in B.C. Keith Baldrey has the latest on COVID-19 in B.C., including a new area of concern and some hope for the future. Coronavirus: B.C. reports 6 new deaths, case confirmed at Okanagan jail