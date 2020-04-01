Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health minister defends long-term care home information
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott on Wednesday defended previously stated information about the number of outbreaks in long-term care homes, saying the up to date information may not have been available at the time it was presented on Tuesday, or that it changed while the period the daily briefing was taking place. She also said they’re looking into other spaces, such as hotels, as alternative living spaces for long-term care home residents who need to be put in self-isolation.