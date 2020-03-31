Canada March 31 2020 11:10pm 02:13 COVID-19 quarantine for West Kelowna nursery foreign workers A group of temporary foreign workers in West Kelowna are under quarantine because of a COVID-19 outbreak at Bylands Nurseries. COVID-19 outbreak investigated at West Kelowna plant nursery <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6760397/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6760397/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?