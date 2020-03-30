Canada March 30 2020 5:12pm 02:02 N.S. small businesses struggling with rent problems On Friday Premier Stephen McNeil introduced a rent deferral program to help businesses. But as Alicia Draus reports, small businesses say the program isn’t much help. N.S. small businesses say rent deferral program places full burden on them <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6753260/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6753260/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?