Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 27 2020 7:34pm 01:58 Union for Canadian postal workers expresses COVID-19 safety concerns More than 2,300 postal workers in Edmonton have given Canada Post an ultimatum: take steps to increase the safety of staff or they could refuse work. Sarah Ryan has the details.