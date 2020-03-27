Global News at 5:30 Toronto March 27 2020 6:12pm 02:05 Coronavirus: Business owners react to increased wage subsidy On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a 75 per cent wage subsidy for small and medium sized businesses. Erica Vella speaks with business owners. Coronavirus: Local brewery reacts to Trudeau’s announcement of 75% wage subsidy <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6744502/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6744502/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?