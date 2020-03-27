Canada March 27 2020 3:27pm 02:19 Coronavirus: B.C. Olympian says stay home, ‘think of the greater good’ Marathon runner Malindi Elmore of Kelowna says the IOC’s decision to cancel 2020 Olympics this summer was the right choice. Coronavirus: B.C. Olympian says stay home, ‘now is the time to think of the greater good’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6742944/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6742944/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?