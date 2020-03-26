Coronavirus outbreak: 5 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, total of 73 confirmed
Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, announced during Thursday’s briefing five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 73.
Dr. Strang said most of the new cases are travel-related or connected to earlier cases. Only one case cannot currently be connected to travel or an earlier case, but public health cannot confirm it’s a result of community spread at this point.