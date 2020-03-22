Coronavirus: Neighbours fight quarantine blues with crafts
Due to COVID-19 vacations have been cancelled, movie theatres and schools are closed to name a few changes to daily life but, one neighbourhood on Neptune Road is creating an attraction of their own, a Neighbourhood Window Walk.
It was all started by a new mom to help cheer up her neighbourhood. She tasked her neighbours with crafting up sings with silly faces, encouraging words, jokes, flowers, animals on them and posting them on their windows.