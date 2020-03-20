Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says cabinet discussing providing childcare to healthcare workers and front-liners
During Friday’s briefing on Ontario’s response to COVID-19, Premier Doug Ford said the cabinet will be discussing on Friday options to provide childcare to healthcare workers and front-liners. He thanked all political parties for agreeing on legislation to provide job-protected leave for workers and families affected by COVID-19. Ford also said there are now 38 COVID-19 assessment centres across the province active and open for patients.