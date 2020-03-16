Canada March 16 2020 5:51pm 00:50 Airline, hospitality workers face job losses, cut backs amid COVID-19 outbreak Jobs are on the line for many Canadian hospitality and airline workers as the country’s government tries to control the outbreak of COVID-19. Coronavirus: Unions brace for layoffs at airlines, hotels and casinos <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6685992/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6685992/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?