Global News Morning Montreal March 16 2020 8:37am 03:41 The rising trend of stay-at-home fatherhood With more and more Moms juggling work and family life, many Dads are choosing to stay at home. Stay-at-home Dad Eric Dunn and daughter Sophie join Global’s Kim Sullivan. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6682416/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6682416/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?