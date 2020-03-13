Anxiety March 13 2020 10:18am 04:19 How to handle anxiety over the COVID-19 virus Carolyn Klassen from Conexus Counselling explains ways to deal with stress over the announcement of COVID-19 in Manitoba. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6672045/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6672045/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?