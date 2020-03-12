Crime March 12 2020 12:40pm 00:25 Winnipeg police make 19-kilogram cocaine bust Head of the Winnipeg police gangs and guns unit Inst. Max Waddell talks about a large cocaine bust the unit made following a months-long investigation. 2 men charged in massive Winnipeg cocaine bust worth more than $1 million <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6666942/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6666942/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?