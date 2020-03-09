Candiac March 9 2020 3:37pm 01:53 South shore commuters relieved after train line back in service Train users on Montreal’s south shore say they are relieved now that the Candiac line is back up and running after a blockade came to an end. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports. South shore commuters rejoice as Candiac train back on track <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6651731/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6651731/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?