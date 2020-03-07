Focus Saskatchewan March 7 2020 12:24pm 06:28 Cowessess First Nation passed child services legislation Cowessess First Nation recently ratified its own child and family services act. Roberta Bell has more on what this important step means to the community. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6645064/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6645064/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?