Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 6 2020 7:36pm 01:36 What you need to know about air travel amid COVID-19 outbreak With the novel coronavirus now in 90 countries, that can raise concerns among travellers. Nicole Stiller has more information about air travel and your trip through the airport. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6643847/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6643847/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?